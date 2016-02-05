A man carries a bird cage after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel-held Al-Shaar nighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy inspects damage after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

GENEVA The Syrian government's military offensive around the city of Aleppo has prompted at least 15,000 people to flee and involved a reported 13 airstrikes on medical facilities in January, the United Nations said on Friday.

"The U.N. has verified that at least 15,000 people (are) fleeing from north of Aleppo city and tens of thousands have reportedly gathered at the border crossing with Turkey," a U.N. spokeswoman said in an emailed comment.

"Local sources say that while the Turkish border remains closed to civilian movement, those requiring urgent medical care have been receiving treatment from local hospitals in Turkey."

