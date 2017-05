ASTANA The first day of indirect talks in Astana between the Syrian government and rebels has given grounds for­ cautious optimism about potential ­progress, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.

The guaran­tor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - are expected to continue talk­s and work on a possible joint document ­on Tuesday, the source said.

