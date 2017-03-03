Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
GENEVA The U.N. mediator at Syria peace talks in Geneva has handed all the delegations a paper with 12 principles that would be the basis for a second round of negotiations, said the head of the "Moscow Platform" political grouping at the talks.
Hamzi Menzer cited U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura, who gave the group a copy of the one-page document, as saying that the Geneva process would resume in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by John Irish, Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.