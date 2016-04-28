U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after the conclusion of a round of meetings during the Syria Peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The Syrian government and main opposition group remain far apart in their vision of a political transition, despite some common ground, the United Nations Syria envoy said on Thursday.

U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, in a seven-page document issued at the end of a two-week round of talks, said that the two sides shared the view "that the transitional governance could include members of the present government and the opposition, independents and others".

Major and regional powers, who form the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), would need to help in elaborating the fundamental issues to reach agreement on a viable political transition in future rounds, he said.

