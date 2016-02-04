United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the media during his visit to Halo village, a drought stricken area in Oromia region in Ethiopia, January 31, 2016. Picture taken January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund Blair

LONDON Syrian peace talks have been undermined by a sudden increase in aerial bombing and military activity in the country, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in London on Thursday, urging a return to the negotiating table.

"It is deeply disturbing that the initial steps of the talks have been undermined by the continuous lack of sufficient humanitarian access, and by a sudden increase of aerial bombing and military activities within Syria," Ban told a donor conference.

He said the coming days should be used get back to the negotiating table rather than to secure further battlefield gains. The talks in Geneva were suspended late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)