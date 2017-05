LONDON Germany pledged to give 2.3 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in aid to Syria by 2018, including 1.1 billion euros this year alone, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at the start of a donor conference in London.

U.N. agencies are appealing for close to $8 billion this year to cope with the humanitarian disaster caused by the Syrian civil war.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

