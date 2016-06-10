Schoolchildren carry their bags as they walk along a street in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh/Files

GENEVA A convoy of relief supplies has entered the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus after the Syrian government granted permission, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

"An inter-agency convoy to deliver food, nutrition and other supplies is entering Douma," Jens Laerke of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told Reuters.

Separately, an international aid convoy reached the Syrian rebel-held town of Daraya overnight to deliver food supplies for the first time since 2012, when the town came under siege by government forces, the United Nations said earlier.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)