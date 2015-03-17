(Recasts with partial confirmation)
BEIRUT/WASHINGTON, March 17 The United States
lost contact with an unarmed Predator drone over Syria on
Tuesday, U.S. officials said, stopping short of confirming the
plane was taken down by Syrian air defences, as reported by
Syrian state media.
"At this time, we have no information to corroborate press
reports that the aircraft was shot down," a U.S. defense
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We are looking into the incident and will provide more
details when available."
Another U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said flatly the United States could not "determine
the cause yet," without elaborating.
It was the first such incident since the U.S.-led coalition
began carrying out air strikes against the hardline militant
Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria last summer.
U.S. officials have previously described Syrian skies as
relatively passive, noting that the Syrian government of
President Bashar al-Assad had not taken aim at coalition
aircraft flying over its territory.
But earlier on Tuesday,
Syria's state news agency SANA said on Tuesday its air defences
brought down a U.S. surveillance plane in the coastal province
of Latakia.
"Syrian air defences brought down a hostile U.S.
surveillance plane in northern Latakia," SANA said in a
bulletin, without giving further details.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny in Beirut and Phil Stewart in
Washington; Editing by Alison Williams, John Stonestreet and Ken
Wills)