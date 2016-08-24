Turkish army tanks make their way in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The U.S. military, using manned and unmanned aircraft, conducted eight air strikes on Wednesday against Islamic State in the border town of Jarablus, supporting a major push by Turkish forces and Syrian rebels, a U.S. official said.

Reuters previously reported use of A-10 "Warthog" ground attack aircraft and F-16 fighter jets in the operation. The official said drone aircraft also participated in strikes, which were still ongoing. The operation marks Turkey's first major U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.

