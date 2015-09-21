* Risk of uncoordinated Russian and U.S. flights
* Russian presence at Syria air base grows -U.S. official
(Adds White House, State Department comments)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Russia has started flying
drone aircraft on surveillance missions in Syria, U.S. officials
said on Monday, in what appeared to be Moscow's first military
air operations there since staging a rapid buildup at a Syrian
air base.
The beginning of Russian drone flights underscored the risks
of U.S.-led coalition planes and Russian aircraft operating
within Syria's limited airspace, without agreeing on
coordination or objectives in Syria's civil war.
The former Cold War foes have a common adversary in Islamic
State militants in Syria. But Washington opposes Moscow's
support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, seeing him as a
driving force in the four-and-a-half year-long civil war.
The Pentagon declined comment at a news briefing when asked
about the Reuters report on Russian drones, saying it could not
discuss intelligence matters. But it said the U.S. Department of
Defense was "keenly aware" of what was happening on the ground
in Syria.
The White House acknowledged that Moscow's intentions were
unclear and that the prospect of deepening Russian military
backing for Assad was troubling.
"We've made clear both in public and in private that
doubling down on supporting Assad is a losing bet," said White
House spokesman Josh Earnest.
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the number of fixed-wing, piloted Russian aircraft stationed at
the air base near Latakia, an Assad stronghold, had also grown
dramatically in recent days.
That included Russia's positioning of a dozen "Fencer"
advanced-attack aircraft and a dozen "Frogfoot" jets, used for
close air support. Those were in addition to Russia's first
deployment of fighter jets last week.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said over the weekend the
United States welcomed Russia's involvement in tackling Islamic
State militants in Syria. But he said a worsening refugee crisis
highlighted the need to find a compromise that could also lead
to political change in the country.
Syria's civil war has killed an estimated 250,000 people,
and many continue to flee their homes, with 4 million refugees
and another 7.6 million displaced inside the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to continue
military support for Assad, assistance that Russia says is in
line with international law.
It was also unclear whether Moscow might eventually target
opposition fighters that the United States supports in Syria,
seeing them as equal threats to Assad as Islamic State fighters.
U.S. and Russian defense chiefs agreed on Friday to explore
ways to avoid accidental interactions, also known as
"deconfliction" in military parlance. But those
discussions were described as only at their inception.
It was unclear whether the U.S.-Russian talks might gain
added urgency, now that Moscow has started drone flights.
Russia's drone operations appeared to be staged out of the
air base near Latakia, officials said.
Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
it was not immediately clear how many Russian drone aircraft
were operating or the scope of their missions.
At the State Department, spokesman John Kirby acknowledged
concerns over the kind of Russian hardware being sent to Syria,
saying it added to questions about whether Moscow's aim was
mostly to battle Islamic State or to "prop up the Assad regime."
Meanwhile, Israel and Russia agreed to coordinate military
actions over Syria in order to avoid accidentally trading fire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said
after talks in Moscow with Putin that they had "agreed on a
mechanism to prevent such misunderstandings."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Grant McCool)