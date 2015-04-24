(Repeats with no change to text)
* Nasib was last major land artery for Syrian trade
* Exporters seek costly sea transport via Egypt to salvage
trade
* Lebanese exporters to Gulf already suffering from closure
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, April 23 Syrian rebels' seizure of the
main frontier crossing with Jordan has dealt a heavy blow to the
Damascus government's efforts to revive a once thriving export
trade crippled by civil war, and is also hurting businesses
across the region.
Western-backed mainstream insurgents took control of the
Nasib crossing three weeks ago, closing the chief conduit for
bilateral trade worth over $2 billion a year.
Along with Syrian and Jordanian firms involved in the border
trade, Lebanese exporters are also feeling the pain as they are
no longer able send goods by truck through Syria and Jordan to
their major markets in the Gulf. Exporters are being forced to
turn to a far more costly sea and land route via Egypt to reach
consumers in the wealthy oil producing states.
"Nasib in particular is a catastrophe for us and for our
products and also for the Jordanian side too because it also
handled cargo and commercial exchanges," Muhanad al-Asfar, a
senior member of the Syrian Exporters' Union told state
television this week.
Syria, home to an ancient mercantile culture, was once a
crossroads for trade between Europe and the Arabian peninsula,
carrying billions of dollars of goods arriving from Turkey and
heading for the Gulf. Its own producers were also major
suppliers to the region.
This trade has dived during four years of crisis, which
began with a peaceful uprising against President Bashar al-Assad
and descended into civil war. Now Damascus is trying to rebuild
Syrian industry and exports to withstand sanctions imposed by
the West and defeat the insurgency.
At least 40 percent of industrial capacity was left idle,
but firms have moved some production away from areas worst hit
by the fighting. The government is pushing them hard to raise
exports needed to earn scarce foreign currency and boost imports
of essential raw materials.
"Syria's priority is to get foreign exchange and not to
import goods that are produced locally. I want to preserve my
foreign currency to buy essential goods," Thaer Fayad, head of
foreign trade in the Economy Ministry, told state television.
Syrian exports climbed back to $1.8 billion last year, the
highest level since the crisis began in 2011, according to Ihab
Smandar, the president of the state-run Exports Promotion
Authority. However, this fell far short of the import bill,
which he estimated at $4.3 billion, and remained a small
fraction of exports in 2010 which totalled $12 billion.
Until now Syria's southern border has played a leading role
in the revival drive: Jordanian figures show two-way trade with
Syria was in the region of $2 billion last year.
The Nasib crossing on the main Damascus-Amman highway grew
in importance due to a steady rise in exports of garments and
consumer goods from the plants that Syrian entrepreneurs
relocated to government-controlled areas in Damascus and the
Mediterranean coastal region.
BAD TIME FOR FARMERS
The timing of the closure could not have been worse for
Syrian farmers as a good rainy season had created a surplus in
recent months of produce ranging from apples to citrus fruit
that was available for export.
Other major land routes are not an option for official
trade. In the north, the Bab al Hawa and Azaz crossings with
Turkey are also in rebel hands while most routes into Iraq are
controlled by Islamic State militants. The only major exception
is Yarubiyeh, but that is held by Syrian Kurds.
Jordan, a U.S. ally, has backed the mainstream rebels but
still has diplomatic relations with Syria. Close commercial ties
link many businesses in both countries while Jordanian-owned
banks are a pillar of the Syrian financial system. Hundreds of
Syrian investors who have lost their factories have also
relocated their operations to Jordan.
Amman was therefore keen to maintain the border trade and
used its influence with rebel groups to stop them taking over
Nasib. But they eventually moved in, apparently to pre-empt a
takeover by the Nusra Front, the Syrian affiliate of al Qaeda.
About 300 trucks had been crossing a day from Syria, a third
of which were Lebanese vehicles heading to the Gulf, despite
heavy fighting in the area. This traffic was down from 1,000 a
day before the crisis, but was one of the few remaining signs of
normality in official cross-border trade.
"When you look at turmoil around you, this was the major
gateway in the Levant to the Gulf," said Mohammad al-Dawoud,
head of Jordan's truckers association that has 17,000 trucks.
For Jordan, exports worth in excess of $1 billion a year are
at risk, mainly raw materials for Syrian industrialists and
supplies to U.N. agencies. Loss of this would inflict another
blow to a debt-ridden country struggling to accommodate more
than 600,000 Syrian refugees.
"The impact of the closure is felt on all sectors of the
economy," said Nael Al Husami, CEO of Amman Chamber of Commerce,
a major business lobby group.
Some Jordanian businessmen have lobbied the government to
open a new border crossing into territory controlled by the
Syrian government, allowing official trade to resume.
Lebanon, with almost 70 percent of its fresh produce to the
Gulf going through the crossing, is also suffering. Lebanese
officials estimate industrial and agro-exports worth $1 billion
would now have to move to costlier sea routes.
Syrian exporters are also scrambling to find alternatives,
and face having to pay the equivalent of at least $2,000 per
truck in extra shipping costs.
A vessel carrying 40 containers of Syrian apples was due to
leave the Mediterranean port of Tartous using a new route via
Egypt to Jordan and Gulf markets. For the Gulf, this involves
unloading the containers in Egypt, trucking them to the Red Sea
to avoid the even higher cost of using the Suez Canal, and
reloading them on to another vessel for onward shipping.
The uncertainty, delays and extra costs are taking a toll.
Syrian lingerie maker Bassem al Hilo said two orders from
long-standing customers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates worth $250,000 worth were now in jeopardy.
"It's impossible to find a better and cheaper alternative to
Nasib. It's geography," Hilo said in a phone interview. "Many
textile manufacturers that only recently began to export after
over three years of disruption will find it hard to survive if
this goes on for too long."
