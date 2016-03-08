LONDON, March 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The economic
fallout from Syria's war may be felt for generations because of
the high number of children going without an education, an aid
agency warned on Tuesday.
World Vision predicted the cost of recovery from the
five-year conflict could spiral to almost $700 billion - close
to the estimated total market value of U.S. tech giant Apple -
even if it ended this year.
"The war in Syria has shattered the lives of over 8 million
children. Unless we act now, this war won't just affect a
generation of children, but their children's children," said Tim
Pilkington, Chief Executive of World Vision UK.
The United Nations says the conflict has left 2.8 million
Syrian children out of school, more than a quarter of a million
people dead and triggered an exodus of more than 4 million
refugees.
The Syrian Centre for Policy Research estimates nearly 25
million years of schooling had been lost by the end of 2015,
meaning a likely reduction in lifelong earnings, the report
said.
Pilkington said rich governments needed to start thinking
about Syria's recovery now, to avoid their "post-war planning
failures" after recent conflicts elsewhere.
STARK FINDINGS
World Vision analysed data from the World Bank, the United
Nations and the Total Economy Database to estimate how much
Syria's economy would have grown had the country remained
stable.
It found the cost of the conflict to date had swollen to
$275 billion in lost growth alone. The growth rate had at times
dipped to nearly 25 percent less than if war had not broken out,
the report said.
Even if the war were to end this year, it would take at
least 10-15 years for Syria's gross domestic product per capita
to recover to pre-conflict levels, the research found.
"This optimistic scenario would swell the total cost of the
war to up to $689 billion," the report said.
But World Vision said the expense would spiral to $1.3
trillion, roughly the same as Spain's total annual GDP, if the
war continued for another five years.
The war has also taken its toll on Syria's neighbours,
especially Lebanon and Jordan, whose exports to Syria have
shrunk dramatically, the report said.
World Bank data showed that the direct cost to the Lebanese
government of hosting Syrian refugees stood at just over $1
billion between 2012 and 2014, because of increased demand for
electricity and public services like education, the report said.
The data showed that Jordan had seen a $0.9 billion rise in
public spending between 2012 and 2013 due to the influx of
refugees.
The impact of the conflict on Turkey's economy was
negligible or "moderately positive", because the influx of
refugees had also generated higher-wage jobs for Turkish
workers, the report said.
But the lives of those displaced within Syria were feeling
the greatest strain, World Vision UK's boss said.
"With their homes, schools and hospitals bombed and their
friends and families killed, many have been forced into
appalling living conditions and abject poverty," Pilkington
said.
The report's authors found that Syria's oil revenues, which
accounted for a quarter of all government revenue before the
outbreak of war in 2011, had halved.
Meanwhile public debt relative to GDP had burgeoned to 126
percent in 2013 from 23 percent in 2010, the report said,
quoting the Syrian Centre for Policy Research.
"Faced with their suffering, it's hard to think in terms of
cold economic costs," Pilkington said. "But financial loss
translates into human loss. We must prepare the ground for peace
now."
