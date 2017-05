Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called a parliamentary election for April 13, according to a statement issued by the presidency on Monday.

Syria's last parliamentary election was in 2012 and they are held every four years.

