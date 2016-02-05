A man carries a bird cage after air strikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel-held Al-Shaar nighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

GENEVA A senior Russian diplomat said on Friday Syrian opposition envoys who attended U.N.-mediated peace talks this week should have welcomed a government offensive because it targeted Islamist militants, rather than walk out of the parley.

The United Nations on Wednesday shelved the first peace talks in two years, halting an effort that seemed doomed from the onset as fighting raged on unabated. Washington said on Thursday it was hopeful talks would resume by the end of the month, and Russia said it expected that no later than Feb. 25.

"Why did the opposition that left Geneva complain about the offensive in Aleppo, which is actually targeted against Jabhat al-Nusra and other radical extremist groups?" said Alexey Borodavkin, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

Nusra Front, as the militant group is known in English, is affiliated to al Qaeda and designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations, and therefore banned from the peace talks, along with Islamic State insurgents.

"The opposition should be happy that terrorists are defeated. But, on the contrary, they were disappointed and left negotiations," Borodavkin said.

The Syrian government, whose major non-regional ally is Russia, tends to refer to all rebels fighting it, including non-Islamist factions backed by the West, as "terrorists".

Borodavkin also said it was regrettable that U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura had suspended the talks and he must be "more meticulous" about deciding whom to include for the next round.

He said the international community and moderate Syrian opposition wanted to see a democratic, secular Syria which observed human rights and preserved territorial integrity and the main state institutions.

"We do not want Syria to become a state that could very much resemble something that is Daesh-looking," he said, using the pejorative Arabic-language name for Islamic State.

"I’m afraid that not all opposition personalities that were invited to Geneva share this point of view."

Borodavkin declined to say if any group that quit the Geneva talks might risk being added to the "terrorist list".

"I don't make comments on ifs," he said.

The talks had included "some quite questionable personalities" from armed groups such as Jaish al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham, Borodavkin said. But the Syrian government delegation, he said, was still prepared to negotiate and Russia accepted the talks must include people who had taken up arms against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Kurdish groups must also be involved in the talks, since they had a part to play in a ceasefire, anti-terrorism, humanitarian issues and political transition, Borodavkin said.

"It’s hard to believe that any of the points of the future agenda of Geneva negotiations could be substantively discussed without the Kurds. The argument that they are not opposition because they are not fighting Bashar al-Assad is absurd."

But the U.N. said on Friday it had no plans to change the format of the talks or issue further invitations.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)