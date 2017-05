MOSCOW, April 28 The United Nations special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will visit Moscow next week and plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry source as saying on Thursday.

The agency said de Mistura would discuss prospects for the resumption of peace talks in Geneva on Syria. (Reporting bY Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)