BRUSSELS Nov 25 Russia and Europe agreed to
keep trying for a diplomatic solution in Syria, the office of EU
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday after
she spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
A day after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the
Syrian border, Mogherini's office said both "agreed on the need
to safeguard the diplomatic track for the Syrian crisis opened
in Vienna", referring to talks in the Austrian capital.
Mogherini also "underlined the importance to join forces in
the fight against Daesh and to coordinate the efforts," her
office said in a statement, using a term for Islamic State
militants in Syria and Iraq.
