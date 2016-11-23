Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry via Reuters/Files

BRUSSELS The European Union is "aware and acting on" a report that Russian tankers had carried jet fuel to Syria through the bloc's waters despite it being banned, a source said on Wednesday.

The EU banned any supply of jet fuel to Syria from its territory two years ago but an intelligence source with a government in the bloc told Reuters at least two Russian-flagged ships made deliveries via Cyprus.

A separate shipping source familiar with the movements of the Russian-flagged vessels said the ships visited Cypriot and Greek ports before delivering fuel to Syria.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)