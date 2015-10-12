* EU calls on Russia to stop bombing Syria opposition
* Sees no lasting peace with Assad still in power
* Ministers agree to broaden sanctions criteria
(Updates with sanctions move, other details)
By Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 12 The European Union urged
Russia on Monday to halt its aerial bombing campaign in Syria
but the bloc's 28 member states failed to agree among themselves
on whether President Bashar al-Assad should have any role in
ending the crisis.
Seeking a common front in their criticism of Russia's
dramatic military intervention in Syria, EU foreign ministers
warned that air strikes designed to support Assad could also
deepen the 4-1/2-year civil war that has killed 250,000 people.
Ministers also sought to further pressure Assad by agreeing
to broaden the EU's economic sanctions criteria to people
benefiting from his government, a move essentially aimed at
freezing the assets of the spouses of senior figures, although
no names have been added to the EU's list.
"The recent Russian military attacks ... are of deep concern
and must cease immediately," ministers said in their most
strongly-worded statement on Russia's intervention.
"The military escalation risks prolonging the conflict,
undermining a political process, aggravating the humanitarian
situation and increasing radicalisation," said the ministers,
meeting in Luxembourg.
EU leaders are also expected to criticise Russia at a summit
in Brussels on Thursday, EU officials say.
After years of inaction in Syria, the EU is now desperate to
stem the flow of migrants into Europe. Its stark criticism of
Moscow underscores just how far diplomatic efforts have faltered
since a U.N. meeting in New York in late September, when Europe
and the United States looked to Russia for help.
Russian incursions into Turkish airspace and air strikes
directed not at Islamic State militants but at relatively
moderate opposition groups have alienated the West, while
leaving EU and U.N diplomacy in disarray, diplomats said.
Plans have evaporated for a 'contact group' working with
Russia, the United States, Iran and Saudi Arabia to find a
post-conflict settlement, while EU diplomats have few ideas
about how to find a political solution.
"All Assad's main opponents are dead, in jail or in exile.
And nobody wants another Libya," said one EU diplomat involved
in the discussions, referring to Libya's collapse after its
veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted.
The EU's own position on Assad remains unclear, with no
agreement on whether he could play a role in agreeing a
ceasefire and paving the way for elections, or whether the
president should go into exile or immediately to prison.
The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini suggested
that contact with Assad should be made through the United
Nations, but Spain's foreign minister reiterated Madrid's view
that the West will need to negotiate with Assad to stabilise
Syria.
"Negotiations are done between enemies," Jose Manuel
Garcia-Margallo told reporters.
France, which is investigating Assad for war crimes,
insisted that the Syrian leader could only be involved in the
transition in a symbolic way, and that it must be clear at the
start of any negotiation that he would not be there at the end.
"For peace in Syria, we need a political transition. That
must be done without Assad," said France's European affairs
minister Harlem Desir.
Britain says Assad cannot be allowed to remain as president
but is willing to discuss how and when he might leave.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Gareth Jones)