BRUSSELS Feb 9 Russian air strikes in Syria are
making a bad situation worse by helping President Bashar
al-Assad, weakening the moderate opposition and triggering fresh
waves of refugees fleeing toward Europe, European Council
President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.
"Russia's actions in Syria are making an already very bad
situation even worse," Tusk said. "As a direct consequence of
the Russian military campaign, the murderous Assad regime is
gaining ground, the moderate Syrian opposition is loosing ground
and thousands more refugees are fleeing towards Turkey and
Europe."
