BRUSSELS Feb 9 Russian air strikes in Syria are making a bad situation worse by helping President Bashar al-Assad, weakening the moderate opposition and triggering fresh waves of refugees fleeing toward Europe, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

"Russia's actions in Syria are making an already very bad situation even worse," Tusk said. "As a direct consequence of the Russian military campaign, the murderous Assad regime is gaining ground, the moderate Syrian opposition is loosing ground and thousands more refugees are fleeing towards Turkey and Europe." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)