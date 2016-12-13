AMMAN The powerful Syrian Islamist rebel group Ahrar al Sham group said on Tuesday all of the fighters and civilians trapped in a tiny rebel enclave in eastern Aleppo would be evacuated this evening to rebel-held parts of its countryside.

Spokesperson Ahmad Ali Qura said "everyone" would first go to the western and then northern Aleppo countryside "this evening". He made no mention of the rebel-held province of Idlib that is in rebel hands and gave no further details.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland)