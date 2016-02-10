(Corrects headline to U.S from U.N.)
PARIS Feb 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius on Wednesday questioned the commitment of the United
States to resolving the crisis in Syria, saying its "ambiguous"
policy was contributing to the problem.
"There are the ambiguities including among the actors of the
coalition ... I'm not going to repeat what I've said before
about the main pilot of the coalition," Fabius told reporters.
"But we don't have the feeling that there is a very strong
commitment that is there."
Fabius, who separately announced on Wednesday that he was
leaving the French government, as expected, said he did not
expect U.S. President Barack Obama to change his stance in the
coming months.
"I don't think that the end of Mr Obama's mandate will push
him to act as much as his minister declares (publicly)," he
added, referring to Secretary of State John Kerry.
(Reporting By John Irish, editing by Alister Doyle)