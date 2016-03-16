BEIRUT, March 16 Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria are expected to declare a federal system on Wednesday, a Syrian Kurdish official said.

The announcement would mean "widening the framework of self-administration which the Kurds and others have formed," said Idris Nassan, an official in the foreign affairs directorate of Kobani, one of three autonomous areas set up by Kurdish groups two years ago, speaking to Reuters.

The areas would be named the Federation of northern Syria, he said, and represent all ethnic groups living there. (Reporting by John Davison/Tom Perry/Dominic Evans; Editing by Toby Chopra)