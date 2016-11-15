(Corrects 4th para to say higher than average barley
production, not record low)
* Millions of civilians facing sixth winter in a war zone
* Farmers abandoning land, wheat and barley output down
* Food shortages worrying in rebel-held east Aleppo
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 15 Food production has dropped to an
all-time low in Syria where civilians are struggling through
their sixth winter in a war zone, U.N. agencies said on Tuesday.
Many farmers have had to abandon their land, unable to
afford the soaring cost of seeds, fertilisers and tractor fuel,
the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food
Programme said.
Wheat output - vital for making flat loaves of bread, a
staple of the Syrian diet - dropped from an average 3.4 million
metric tonnes harvested before the war began in 2011 to 1.5
million this year, they said in a joint statement.
The area planted for cereals in the 2015-16 cropping season
is the "smallest ever", they added, citing field visits and
surveys that also showed higher than average production of
barley.
"Food production in Syria has hit a record low due to
fighting and insecurity but also weather conditions," World Food
Programme spokeswoman Bettina Luescher told a news briefing in
Geneva.
Food shortages are particularly worrying in east Aleppo, the
rebel-held part of the city besieged by government forces where
the U.N. says 250,000-275,000 civilians still live.
"The last food rations provided by the U.N. have been given
out (in east Aleppo). It is very hard to say how people will be
coping there. Of course it is a very different situation in the
capital where food is available at the markets and people can
buy things," Luescher said.
Reuters reported last month that Syria's state grain buying
agency Hoboob struck a deal to purchase one million tonnes of
wheat from political ally Russia, covering the needs of
government-controlled areas for a year.
Before the war, Syria was an exporter of livestock. "Now
herds and flocks have shrunk, there are 30 percent fewer cattle,
40 percent fewer sheep and goats and a staggering 60 percent
less poultry which of course is the most affordable source of
animal protein," Luescher said.
More than 7 million people in Syria are classified as "food
insecure", meaning they are not always sure where their next
meal is coming from, she added.
The World Food Programme is distributing rations to more
than 4 million people in Syria each month.
