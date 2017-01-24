RIYADH Jan 24 French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault said on Tuesday he hoped Syrian truce negotiations in
Kazakhstan would be successful and lead to a resumption of peace
efforts in Geneva.
Speaking at news conference on a visit to Saudi Arabia, he
added that the new U.S. administration of President Donald
Trump would not be able to defend the interests of the American
people unless it cooperated with other powers.
At the same news conference Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said Riyadh supported any efforts that relieved Syria
from crisis it was going through, and hailed what he said was
"America returning to the region".
(Reporting by Katie Paul, Writing by William Maclean and Tom
Finn)