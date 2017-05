French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrives for a summit regarding Islamic State with the foreign ministers of 23 countries from Europe, the West and the region, as well as by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on... REUTERS/NICHOLAS KAMM/Pool

GENEVA French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius accused the Syrian government and its allies of "torpedoing" peace talks in Geneva with a Russian-backed offensive on the city of Aleppo.

"We condemn the Syrian regime's brutal offensive with support from Russia to surround and suffocate Aleppo," Fabius said in a statement.

"France fully supports the (United Nations) special envoy's decision to suspend negotiations to which neither Bashar al-Assad's regime nor his allies clearly want to contribute in good faith, thus torpedoing peace efforts," he added.

