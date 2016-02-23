PARIS The leaders of the United States, France, Britain and Germany hope a deal on ending hostilities in Syria can take effect soon, the French presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"They would be very vigilant about the commitments taken on February 11 ... and in particular on the ending of strikes by Russia and the Syrian regime against moderate opposition groups and civilians," it said.

The leaders also stressed the need for urgent measures to end the humanitarian crisis, particularly in Aleppo, said the statement, issued after French President Francois Hollande had spoken with U.S. President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

