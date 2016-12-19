PARIS Dec 19 France's foreign minister said on
Monday that the adoption of a U.N. humanitarian resolution on
Aleppo was just a first step and that all sides, especially the
Syrian government and its allies, needed to implement it
immediately.
"France calls on each side, in particular the regime and its
supporters, to be responsible so that this resolution is
implemented without delay and a lasting ceasefire is put in
place across the country," Jean-Marc Ayrault said, after the UN
Security Council unanimously adopted the French-drafted
resolution.
