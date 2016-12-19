PARIS Dec 19 France's foreign minister said on Monday that the adoption of a U.N. humanitarian resolution on Aleppo was just a first step and that all sides, especially the Syrian government and its allies, needed to implement it immediately.

"France calls on each side, in particular the regime and its supporters, to be responsible so that this resolution is implemented without delay and a lasting ceasefire is put in place across the country," Jean-Marc Ayrault said, after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the French-drafted resolution. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)