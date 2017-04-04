PARIS, April 4 France's foreign minister on
Tuesday called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations
Security Council after a suspected gas attack on Syria's
rebel-held Idlib province.
"A new and particularly serious chemical attack took place
this morning in Idlib province. The first information suggests a
large number of victims, including children. I condemn this
disgusting act," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement.
"In the face of such serious actions that threaten
international security, I ask for everyone not to shirk their
responsibilities. With this in mind, I ask for an emergency
meeting of the U.N. Security Council," he added.
Ahead of a meeting in Brussels to discuss aid for Syria,
Ayrault said Europe could not play a role in the country's
reconstruction without a credible transition.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)