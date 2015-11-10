PARIS Nov 10 French fighter jets have struck oil pumping stations in eastern Syria aimed at weakening Islamic State's financial resources, the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two strikes targeted oil pumping stations in the south-east region of Deir ez-Zor," it said in a statement.

"The objective is to weaken the financial capacity of Islamic State by disrupting the exploitation of oil resources in zones under the control of this terrorist group."

The strikes took place on Sunday and Monday night. (Reporting By John Irish Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)