PARIS Jan 21 There must be a credible framework in place before inter-Syrian peace talks can take place, a senior French diplomat said on Thursday, adding that an opposition platform created in Riyadh last month must lead talks as stipulated by a U.N. resolution.

"You don't launch a process just for the sake of launching a process, but to succeed and achieve an effective and lasting solution," the diplomat said.

The diplomat said the United Nations had yet to inform Paris whether the talks would go ahead as planned on Jan. 25 and that if more time was needed to get the right conditions in place then the U.N. should consider it.

In response to Russian suggestions that a third delegation could be part of the talks, the diplomat said the platform created in Riyadh was key to any talks as stipulated by a December U.N. Security Council resolution. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)