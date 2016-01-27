PARIS Jan 27 France's foreign minister said on
Wednesday the United Nations' special envoy to Syria had told
him that he would not be inviting Syrian PYD Kurds to peace
talks in Geneva and that a Riyadh-backed opposition group would
lead the negotiations.
"Mr (Staffan) de Mistura sent invitations ... the PYD group
was causing the most problems, and Mr de Mistura told me he had
not sent them an invitation letter," Laurent Fabius told France
Culture radio.
Fabius said de Mistura had also confirmed to him that a
Riyadh-formed opposition group would lead negotiations even
though other opponents could also be present.
"I spoke to Mr (Riad) Hijab (opposition coordinator)... he
will respond to De Mistura and Ban ki-Moon this morning. If I
understand their position, they say yes to negotiations ... and
at the same time want details to be given in terms of who is
participating, what's being done on the humanitarian front and
what we are going to talk about."
France has been a key backer of moderate opposition forces
battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been advising
them on how to prepare for proposed U.N.-backed talks expected
to begin on Jan. 29 involving the Syrian government.
