PARIS, April 6 An U.N.-authorised international
military force should intervene in Syria if it is proven that
President Bashar al-Assad's government used chemical weapons,
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"An international intervention is needed ... My preference
is that there should be an intervention under the auspices of
the United Nations. A military intervention," Macron, an
independent centrist who is favourite to win the election, said
in an interview with France 2 television.
Referring to a suspected Syrian government chemical attack
that killed scores of people, including children, in Syria's
northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, Macron said: "If
these deeds are confirmed, it is vital to act strongly."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Louise Ireland)