U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT Syrian rebels welcomed a U.S. missile attack on a Syrian army airbase on Friday but said Washington's "responsibility" did not end there and military action should continue to prevent the Syrian government using airbases and banned weapons.

A statement from the Free Syrian Army - an alliance of rebel groups - said it welcomed the raid against the base near Homs city, calling it the "correct starting point" for confronting terrorism and finding a "just political solution" to the war.

"We view that the responsibility of the United States is still great, and does not stop with this operation," the statement said, warning that the government and its allies could commit "acts of revenge" against civilians.

