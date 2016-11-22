* Russian ships carried jet fuel to Syria via EU - sources
* Such deliveries would breach European Union sanctions
* Tanker-tracking data broadly confirms ship movements
* Ships supplied fuel for Russian, Syrian planes - source
By Guy Faulconbridge and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Nov 22 Russian tankers have smuggled jet
fuel to Syria through EU waters, bolstering military supplies to
a war-torn country where Moscow is carrying out air strikes in
support of the government, according to sources with knowledge
of the matter.
At least two Russian-flagged ships made deliveries - which
contravene EU sanctions - via Cyprus, an intelligence source
with a European Union government told Reuters. There was a sharp
increase in shipments in October, said the source who spoke on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
A separate shipping source familiar with the movements of
the Russian-flagged vessels said the ships visited Cypriot and
Greek ports before delivering fuel to Syria.
The Russian defence and transport ministries did not respond
to requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for EU foreign affairs and security policy
said the implementation of EU restrictions lay with member
states. "We trust that competent authorities are complying with
their obligation to ensure respect of the restrictive measures
in place and to pursue any circumvention attempts," she added.
Greece's foreign ministry declined to comment. The Cypriot
government said its authorities had not approved the docking of
any Russian tankers carrying jet fuel bound for Syria. "We would
welcome any information that may be provided to us on any
activity that contravenes U.N. or EU restrictive measures," the
Cypriot foreign ministry added.
Syria's civil war, which began in 2011, has become a theatre
for competing global powers, with Russia and Iran supporting
President Bashar al-Assad, and the United States, Gulf Arab and
European powers backing rebels who want to depose him.
Russia changed the course of the conflict in favour of
Assad's government last year when it intervened with air
strikes. Moscow says it targets only Islamic State militants and
other jihadist fighters.
EU Council Regulation 1323/2014, introduced two years ago,
bans any supply of jet fuel to Syria from the EU territories,
whether or not the fuel originated in the European Union.
Over one two-week period in October, Russian tankers
delivered 20,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel to Syria - worth
around $9 million at today's world prices - via the European
Union, according to the EU government intelligence source.
"The jet fuel shipments from these vessels have played a
vital role in maintaining Russian air strikes in the region,"
said the source. "This points to a sustained Russian build-up of
resources needed to support their military operation and
ambitions in Syria."
Some of the shipped fuel also went to the Syrian military,
helping to "keep Assad's air assets operational", the source
added.
The shipping source and a third person, an intelligence
consultant specialising in the Mediterranean area, also said the
fuel was likely intended for Russian and Syrian military use.
TRANSPONDERS OFF
Publicly available ship-tracking data confirms that at least
two Russian tankers, the Yaz and Mukhalatka, made one trip each
between September and October, stopping in Greece and Limassol
in Cyprus. In Greece, the Yaz stopped at Agioi Theodoroi port
but it is unclear where the Mukhalatka stopped.
From Cyprus, they sailed towards Syria and Lebanon. Their
tracking transponders were switched off near the coasts of those
countries, according to the data.
The EU intelligence source said the Mukhalatka went on to
deliver jet fuel to Syria, while the other two sources said the
Yaz almost certainly carried fuel to the country. All the people
declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
It was unclear where the fuel might have originated.
Alexander Yaroshenko, general director of the owner of the
Yaz and Mukhalatka ships, St Petersburg-based Transpetrochart,
declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the shipments.
Transpetrochart asked for written questions, which were
supplied, but did not provide an immediate response.
Transpetrochart says on its website that it was founded in
2002 and specialises in shipping crude oil, fuel oil, diesel
oil, gasoline and other oil products. It operates seven oil
tankers.
The intelligence consultant said the Yaz was investigated by
Greek authorities for possible EU sanctions violations during
its stay in the port of Agioi Theodoroi in September, but that
it was allowed to leave bound for Turkey.
The Greek coastguard service said in September that it had
investigated the Yaz for possible breaches of EU regulations
regarding Syria and had pressed charges against the ship's
captain. A spokesman did not give further details about the
investigation when contacted by Reuters.
One coastguard official said separately the captain was
charged and released pending trial.
The EU government intelligence source said Russia was also
using ships flying the flags of other countries to carry jet
fuel to Syria. Reuters was unable to corroborate that allegation
with other sources, or with ship-tracking data.
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou in
Athens and Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow; Editing by Pravin Char)