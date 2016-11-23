STRASBOURG/LONDON Nov 23 A European Union
lawmaker has asked the bloc's foreign policy chief to launch an
investigation after Reuters reported that Russian tankers had
carried jet fuel to Syria through EU waters.
The shipments to Syria bolstered military supplies to a
war-torn country where Moscow is carrying out air strikes in
support of the government, Reuters reported, citing sources with
knowledge of the matter.
EU Council Regulation 1323/2014, introduced two years ago,
bans any supply of jet fuel to Syria from the EU territories,
whether or not the fuel originated in the European Union.
Russia's defence ministry said that, as it was not a member
of the European Union, such sanctions did not apply to its air
group in Syria.
At least two Russian-flagged ships made deliveries via
Cyprus, an intelligence source with a European Union government
told Reuters. A separate shipping source familiar with the
movements of the Russian-flagged vessels said the ships visited
Cypriot and Greek ports before delivering fuel to Syria.
Marietje Schaake, a Member of the European Parliament for
the Dutch Democratic Party, submitted a priority question to the
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
Federica Mogherini in response to the report.
Schaake asked Mogherini in a written submission whether she
was aware of such fuel deliveries, and if EU member states'
territory was used in contravention of sanctions.
"Will the HR/VP (Mogherini) start an investigation into the
circumstances under which two EU member states acted, and
whether it was indeed contrary to an EU Council Regulation?" she
said in her question.
The Cypriot foreign ministry said its authorities had not
approved the docking of any Russian tankers carrying jet fuel
bound for Syria.
Greece's foreign ministry referred questions to the shipping
ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In the United States, State Department deputy spokesman Mark
Toner said: "While the decision to allow a port call is a
national determination, we believe that states in the region
should not support any Russian tanker ship carrying fuel to be
used in ongoing air strikes on civilians and civilian
infrastructure in Syria."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel in Strasbourg, Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow, Mark Hosenball in Washington and Jonathan
Saul in London; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Pravin
Char)