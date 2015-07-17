BEIRUT, July 18 A Syrian Kurdish militia said on Saturday the Islamic State jihadist group had used poison gas in attacks in late June in northeastern Syria.

The YPG militia said poison gas had been used in attacks on June 28 and June 29 against YPG-held areas in the northeastern province of Hasaka. Redur Xelil, the YPG spokesman, said the type of chemical used had not been accurately determined.

None of the YPG fighters exposed to the gas had died because they were quickly taken to hospital, he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group that reports on the war using an activist network on the ground, said it had also documented the use of poison gas by Islamic State in northeastern Syria on June 28.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toni Reinhold)