BEIRUT, April 13 The Syrian army said that an air strike late on Wednesday by the U.S.-led coalition hit poison gas supplies belonging to Islamic State, releasing a toxic substance that killed "hundreds including many civilians."

The incident proved that Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked militants "possess chemical weapons", a statement by the army flashed on Thursday by Syrian state TV said.

There was no immediate independent confirmation. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Toby Chopra)