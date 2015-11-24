Nov 24 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he hoped that Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane near the border with Syria would not hamper talks on solving the Syrian civil war.

"What we must hope for is that this occurrence will not deal a setback to the encouraging first talks, which offer a small hope of de-escalating the Syrian conflict," Steinmeier said in Berlin. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)