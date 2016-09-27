BERLIN, Sept 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Tuesday said she was sceptical that a no-fly zone could be
enforced in Syria, given the situation there.
"Given the way the situation is at the moment, I'm skeptical
that we can enforce a no-fly zone right now," Merkel told
reporters after a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Nijab
Razak.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier had called
for a temporary no-fly zone for military aircraft in Syria of up
to seven days following the bombing of an aid convoy near Aleppo
on Sept. 19. U.S. President Barack Obama has repeatedly rejected
such proposals.
