Residents walk near damaged buildings in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail/File Photo

BERLIN The leaders of six major Western nations called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo and condemned Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian government.

"The most urgent goal remains an immediate ceasefire so that the United Nations can bring humanitarian aid to people in East Aleppo," said the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Canada and Britain in a statement released in Berlin.

They said the Syrian government must agree to a four-point plan put forward by the U.N. "We urge the Syrian regime to do this immediately to end the terrible situation in Aleppo; we demand Russia and Iran to exercise their influence to make this happen."

Adding that there must be no impunity for individuals who commit war crimes, they urged the U.N. to collect evidence to bring individuals to justice. "We are ready to consider additional restrictive measures against individuals or institutions that act for the Syrian regime or in its name."

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)