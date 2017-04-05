People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings after airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BRUSSELS German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged Russia to support a United Nations Security Council resolution to condemn a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, adding those responsible should face an international court.

The United States, Britain and France proposed a resolution to be put to the vote on Wednesday blaming Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces for the deadly attack in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun.

"We find it right that the United Nations Security Council should be occupied with this case of poisonous gas today. We appeal to Russia to support this Security Council resolution, to investigate the incident and to hold to account those responsible," Gabriel told reporters before an international conference on Syria in Brussels.

"Of course we should do everything to bring those responsible to an international court because it is one of the most evil war crimes you can imagine," he continued.

