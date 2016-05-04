BEIRUT Air strikes targeted a Syrian rebel-held area east of Damascus on Wednesday after an agreement aimed at halting the fighting there expired at midnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and rescue workers reported.

The Observatory also reported fighting between rebel groups and government forces in the area targeted in the air strikes in the town of Deir al-Asafir in Eastern Ghouta.

Moscow announced on Monday the temporary truce it brokered with the United States had been extended until the end of May 3. No further extension has been declared.

The Civil Defence rescue service in opposition-held areas of rural Damascus said the area had been targeted by 21 raids and simultaneous mortar fire. There were no injuries, it said in a statement.

