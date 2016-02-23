Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016. Picture taken February 20, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

DAMASCUS The Syrian government said on Tuesday it accepted a halt to "combat operations" that does not include the Islamic State group, the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, or groups connected to it, in line with a U.S.-Russian plan.

It said it would coordinate with Russia to decide which groups and areas would be included in the "cessation of hostilities" plan which is due to take effect on Saturday according to the U.S.-Russian plan.

In a statement, the government stressed the importance of sealing the borders and halting foreign support to armed groups and "preventing these organisations from strengthening their capabilities or changing their positions, in order to avoid what may lead to wrecking this agreement".

The Syrian government announced "its acceptance of a halt to combat operations on the basis of continuing military efforts to combat terrorism against Daesh, the Nusra Front, and the other terrorist organisations linked to it and to the al Qaeda organisation, according to the Russian-American announcement".

Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

The Syrian military reserved the right to "respond to any breach by these groups against Syrian citizens or against its armed forces", the statement added.

