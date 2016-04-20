Civil Defence members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

GENEVA The Syrian government stood its ground at Geneva talks on Wednesday, saying it was engaged seriously and that a decision by the opposition to step away might help find a solution, because its rivals did not represent the Syrian people.

Delegation head Bashar Ja'afari, speaking after meeting the U.N.'s Deputy Syria envoy Ramzi Ezzedine Ramzi, said they discussed amendments to a U.N. guiding principles document and the idea of a broad-based government of national unity.

"To begin with, they (High Negotiations Committee) do not represent the Syrian people," Ja'afari told reporters. "Quite on the contrary, by leaving they may be taking away a major obstacle that will allow us to reach a solution."

Peace talks that began a week ago appeared all but doomed on Tuesday after air strikes killed about 40 people in a crowded market in rebel territory.

The opposition said that the government had broken the truce, which it described as finished, and it would keep out of negotiations indefinitely due to increased fighting and a lack of aid deliveries.

Ja'afari said that senior HNC officials have called for "breaking the truce, attacking the army and shelling the cities".

Referring to the HNC and its regional backers, Saudi Arabia and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, he said:

"These are a mix of extremists, terrorists and mercenaries on the account of the Saud family. I am speaking of the Saud family and the Erdogan family, they did not want to come with their mercenaries to Geneva to begin with because they are against any political solution."

"Most of ISIS terrorists come through into Syria from Turkey, this means the Turkish government has a hand in sponsoring terrorists, ISIS and Nusra Front," he said.

HNC chief coordinator Riad Hijab, a former prime minister to President Bashar al-Assad, left Geneva on Tuesday for Istanbul, leaving some lower-level representatives to hold informal talks with U.N. officials in their hotel.

"We do not expect him to sulk, we do not expect him to withdraw as he has done several times," Ja'afari said.

A national unity government should be formed with those rejecting terrorism who have no foreign agenda, he said.

"Second, this government we are discussing should comprise representatives of our current government, representatives from the opposition according to the conditions I stated earlier, technocrats and independent figures."

The opposition has said that any political transition in Syria, which U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura has described as the focus of the Geneva talks, cannot leave Assad in power.

(Reporting By John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)