BEIRUT A major Syrian rebel group has said there can be no ceasefire so long as "militias and states kill our people", accusing the government of ongoing violations of a cessation of hostilities agreement and saying the war had not stopped.

The Jaish al-Islam group said in a statement released overnight: "Our confrontations with the Assad gangs did not stop, whether in the Ghouta, in Homs, or in Aleppo, and as far as we are concerned, the war effectively did not stop on the ground in the shadow of these violations".

