BEIRUT Nov 19 A powerful Syrian insurgent group
said on Thursday it was studying a local ceasefire proposal
tabled by an international mediator aimed at halting fighting
near Damascus.
Islam Alloush, spokesman for the Jaish al-Islam group, told
Reuters the ceasefire proposal had been presented by the
mediator to the former head of a sharia board that operates in
rebel-held areas, who in turn had presented it to rebel groups
and civilian organisations in the opposition-held area.
"We, in Jaish al-Islam, are studying the subject in the
leadership council," Alloush told Reuters, speaking via a
web-based messaging system. He declined to give further details.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that
monitors the war, earlier reported the failure of negotiations
aimed at achieved a local ceasefire between rebels and
government forces in the Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.
