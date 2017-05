BEIRUT Gunfire was heard in the southern Syrian provinces of Deraa and Quneitra on Friday, shortly after a ceasefire deal took effect at midnight (2200 GMT on Thursday), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said there were no reports of casualties, and that in other areas of Syria included in the truce warring sides appeared to have ceased firing.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Chris Reese)