LONDON Nov 30 British foreign minister Philip
Hammond said on Monday he was confident the government would
secure a parliamentary majority in support of launching air
strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria.
"I am confident that when we bring this matter to a vote in
parliament we will now see a majority of parliamentarians
supporting the action," he told reporters after meeting German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
"During the course of today there has been significant
progress in the task of building a coalition in parliament in
favour of air strikes in Syria and ensuring that when it comes
to a vote that coalition is able to find its voice," he said,
according to the Press Association news agency.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Richard Balmforth)