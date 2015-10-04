MANCHESTER, England Oct 4 Russia cannot fight
Islamic State militants in Syria and support President Bashar
al-Assad at the same time, British Foreign Minister Philip
Hammond said on Sunday.
"Russian support for him will drive the opposition in Syria
into the arms of ISIL (Islamic State) strengthening the evil
that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin says he wants to
defeat," Hammond told the Conservative Party conference in the
northern city of Manchester.
(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)