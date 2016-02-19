BEIRUT A U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian fighters including the Kurdish YPG militia captured a strategic Islamic State-held town in Syria's northeast on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

The capture of al-Shadadi in Hasaka province came three days after the beginning of a fresh offensive against Islamic State in the area by the Syria Democratic Forces backed by U.S.-led air strikes, and would help isolate Raqqa, the jihadists' de-facto capital in Syria.

There was no immediate comment from the Syria Democratic Forces.

